Citations d'argent à New York

NEW YORK (AP) – Futures cotations d'argent au COMEX à New York aujourd'hui 23/12/2019
Pour 100 onces troy, en dollars l'once
† Aper Max Min Close Change
† déc 1735,5 1741,0 1735,5 1740,3 augmentation 27,5 <
† janv 1716,0 1742,0 1716,0 1742,0 augmentation 27,7 <
† 17 fév 1725,0 1746,3 1725,0 1746,3 Augmentation 27,9 <
† mars 1723,0 1752,0 1723,0 1749,9 Augmentation 27,5 <
† Mai 1733,5 1760,5 1733,5 1758,8 Augmentation 27,6 <
† juil 1741,5 1767,5 1741,5 1766,6 augmentation 27,6 <
† sept. 1767,5 1773,7 1760,5 1773,7 augmentation 27,5 <
† déc 1758,5 1785,0 1758,5 1784,0 augmentation 27,5 <