La liste des lauréats des SAG Awards 2020

Les Screen Actors Guild Awards, qui récompensent les meilleures performances cinématographiques et télévisuelles de l’année, ont lieu au Shrine Auditorium de Los Angeles.
Ensuite, la liste partielle des lauréats des SAG Awards 2020
Il était une fois à Hollywood
Scarlett Johansson – Histoire de mariage
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Leonardo DiCaprio – Il était une fois à Hollywood
Adam Driver – Histoire de mariage
Christian Bale – Ford contre Ferrari
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Laura Dern – Histoire de mariage-GAGNANTE
Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
Brad Pitt – Il était une fois à Hollywood – GAGNANT
Tom Hanks – Une belle journée dans le quartier
Distribution de doubles risques
Il était une fois à Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame-WINNER
Mahershala Ali – Véritable détective
Russell Crowe – La voix la plus forte
Jharrel Jerome – Quand ils nous voient
Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon
Patricia Arquette – La loi
Toni Collette – Incroyable
Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon
Sterling K. Brown – C’est nous
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Billy Crudup – Le spectacle du matin
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter – La Couronne
Olivia Colman – La Couronne
Jodie Eating – Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss – Le conte de la servante
Alan Arkin – La méthode Kominsky
Michael Douglas – La méthode Kominsky
Tony Shalhoub – La merveilleuse Mme Maisel- GAGNANT
Christina Applegate – Morte à moi
Alex Borstein – La merveilleuse Mme Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – La merveilleuse Mme Maisel
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag- GAGNANT
La merveilleuse Mme Maisel-WINNER