La liste des lauréats des SAG Awards 2020

Les Screen Actors Guild Awards, qui récompensent les meilleures performances cinématographiques et télévisuelles de l’année, ont lieu au Shrine Auditorium de Los Angeles.

Ensuite, la liste partielle des lauréats des SAG Awards 2020

Il était une fois à Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson – Histoire de mariage

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Leonardo DiCaprio – Il était une fois à Hollywood

Adam Driver – Histoire de mariage

Christian Bale – Ford contre Ferrari

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Laura Dern – Histoire de mariage-GAGNANTE

Nicole Kidman – Bombshell

Brad Pitt – Il était une fois à Hollywood – GAGNANT

Tom Hanks – Une belle journée dans le quartier

Distribution de doubles risques

Il était une fois à Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame-WINNER

Mahershala Ali – Véritable détective

Russell Crowe – La voix la plus forte

Jharrel Jerome – Quand ils nous voient

Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon

Patricia Arquette – La loi

Toni Collette – Incroyable

Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon

Sterling K. Brown – C’est nous

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – Le spectacle du matin

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter – La Couronne

Olivia Colman – La Couronne

Jodie Eating – Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss – Le conte de la servante

Alan Arkin – La méthode Kominsky

Michael Douglas – La méthode Kominsky

Tony Shalhoub – La merveilleuse Mme Maisel- GAGNANT

Christina Applegate – Morte à moi

Alex Borstein – La merveilleuse Mme Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – La merveilleuse Mme Maisel

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag- GAGNANT

La merveilleuse Mme Maisel-WINNER

