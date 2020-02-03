Un coup d’oeil à la date 18 de la Super League de football argentine

Ce sont les résultats et les buteurs de la dix-huitième date de la Super Division de première division du football argentin:
Vélez Sarsfield 1 Romero (30)
Aldosivi 1 Gino (54)
Ouragan 1 Gomez (2)
Gymnastique LP 1 Agudelo (10)
Indépendant 5 Barboza (2), Fernández (32), Braian Romero (40), Silvio Romero (52), Roa (73)
Élèves 3 Cauteruccio (35 et 52), Retegui (86, criminel)
Union 1 Méndez (78)
Atl. Tucumán 1 Unsain (6, contre)
Défense et J. 1 Lucero (83)
Argentins 1 Edwar López (5)
Racing 1 Banega (69)
Rivière 2 Borré (45 + 2), Scocco (90 + 2)
Central Cba. 0
Lanús 2 Moreno (60), Sable (80, pénal)
Godoy Cruz 0
Columbus 0
Banfield 1 Lenis (74)
Ateliers 1 Valoyes (80)
Villa Boca 2 (13), Tevez (63)
– Pts J G E P GF GC
1. River Plate 36 18 11 3 4 34 15
2. Bouche 33 18 9 6 3 21 8
3. Lanús 32 18 9 5 4 25 21
4. Argentins 31 18 8 7 3 17 13
5. Vélez Sarsfield 30 18 8 6 4 18 12
6. Rosario Central 29 18 7 8 3 25 22
7. Arsenal 28 17 8 4 5 28 21
8. Étudiants 28 18 8 4 6 20 15
9. Course 28 18 6 10 2 22 20
10. Atlético Tucumán 27 18 7 6 5 19 17
11. San Lorenzo 27 17 8 3 6 24 23
12. 26 17 7 5 5 26 21 de Newell
13. Indépendant 25 18 7 4 7 23 21
14. Def. et justice 25 18 7 4 7 18 16
15. Banfield 24 18 6 6 6 17 16
16. Ateliers 24 18 7 3 8 24 24
17. Union 23 18 6 5 7 17 23
18. Central Córdoba 21 18 5 6 7 18 21
19. Gymnastique LP 16 18 4 4 10 19 20
20. Ouragan 16 18 3 7 8 10 19
21. Aldosivi 16 18 4 4 10 16 26
22. Columbus 16 18 5 1 12 16 28
23. Conseil 14 17 3 5 9 14 26
24. Godoy Cruz 9 18 3 0 15 16 39