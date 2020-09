Joe Exotic : en prison, l’ancien propriétaire de zoo supplie Donald Trump de le gracier !

View this post on Instagram

Some big supporters of Joe’s from Corinth NY known as "The Tiger Alliance" have created a fun time at work by coming up with the idea to wear tiger print clothes at work on Tuesdays. They're calling it "Tiger King Tuesday" and now the entire office is involved! Joe loves it and just wanted everyone to know he gets a kick out of the various ways his supporters show love. Joe sends a huge Thank You for being the greatest supporters anyone could ever ask for! #freejoeexotic #helpfreejoe