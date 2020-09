La reine Élisabeth II retrouve enfin ses petits-enfants après cinq mois de séparation !

View this post on Instagram

Elizabeth II is Queen of the United Kingdom and the 16 other Commonwealth realms. . Along with being Queen, Her Majesty holds many other titles, (they will be covered later). . 🇬🇧 Her Majesty is Queen of the United Kingdom. This includes; England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, & Wales. . She is also Queen of; Canada 1952–present Australia 1952–present New Zealand 1952–present Jamaica 1962–present Barbados 1966–present The Bahamas 1973–present Grenada 1974–present Papua New Guinea 1975–present Solomon Islands 1978–present Tuvalu 1978–present St. Lucia 1979–present St. Vincent and the Grenadines 1979–present Belize 1981–present Antigua and Barbuda 1981–present St. Kitts and Nevis 1983–present . She was also Queen of; Pakistan 1952–1956 South Africa 1952–1961 Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) 1952–1972 Ghana 1957–1960 Nigeria 1960–1963 Sierra Leone 1961–1971 Tanganyika 1961–1962 Trinidad and Tobago 1962–1976 Uganda 1962–1963 Kenya 1963–1964 Malawi 1964–1966 Malta 1964–1974 The Gambia 1965–1970 Guyana 1966–1970 Mauritius 1968–1992 Fiji 1970–1987