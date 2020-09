La reine Elizabeth II : elle rentre plus tôt que prévu après ses vacances à Balmoral !

View this post on Instagram

Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday 🎂 . On This Day – 8 August 1988 . Princess Beatrice of York was born . ◼ Beatrice was born on 8 August 1988, at 8:18 pm at the Portland Hospital, the first child of the Duke & Duchess of York, & fifth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. . ◼ She was baptised in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on 20 December 1988, her godparents being: Viscount Linley (her father's cousin); the Duchess of Roxburghe (now Lady Jane Dawnay); Peter Palumbo The Hon Mrs John Greenall; & Mrs Henry Cotterell. . ◼ She was named Beatrice after Queen Victoria's youngest daughter Princess Beatrice; Elizabeth after her paternal grandmother the Queen; & Mary after Queen Mary & her maternal grandmother's second name. Her name, an unexpected choice, was not announced until almost two weeks after her birth. . ◼ As a male-line grandchild of the Sovereign, Beatrice was styled Her Royal Highness with the title Princess Beatrice of York.