Le Big Mac original de McDonald’s, vous serez conquis par cette recette spectaculaire !

View this post on Instagram

Last week you lot were telling me about your 2020 fomo and I can relate BIG TIME. You know I love food, so here's the deal: For 24hrs only, KFC are offering 50% off of the Zinger Stacker Burger, which you don't need to miss out on! Get down to your local restaurant and ask for the NOMO deal to get involved! #NOMO #AD