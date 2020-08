Le Prince Charles : son attitude irrespectueuse choque les internautes… et ils n’hésitent pas à le faire savoir !

View this post on Instagram

“The dreadful Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant disruption, suffering and anxiety all over the world. In this country, it has given me immense pride to learn of the way in which the Hindu community, including such large number of BAPS volunteers, have been so active in their support for those in need – providing thousands of hot meals and assistance for the elderly and the most vulnerable.” – HRH The Prince of Wales On the 25th anniversary of the opening of the @neasdentemple, The Prince of Wales has praised the British Hindu community for the way they have worked together through the coronavirus pandemic. The first of its kind outside India, the Temple serves the local community as a place of worship, learning, celebration, peace and community service. ⬅️ Swipe to see some of the visits TRHs have made to the Temple over the years. #NeasdenTemple25 📷 Neasden Temple / PA (2007, 2009)