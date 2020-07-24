Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle embarrassés par une violente dispute !

Ils s’étaient alors installés du côté du Canada. Mais avec la situation catastrophique de l’épidémie du Coronavirus, les Sussex ont voulu devancer la fermeture de la frontière entre le Canada et les États-Unis, en précipitant leur départ pour Los Angeles. C’est dans cette ville qu’Harry et Meghan passeraient leurs jours en confinement. Cela n’empêche, ils font toujours parler d’eux.
Harry et Meghan profitent de leur petit garçon
C’est désormais connu de tous, le prince Harry et Meghan Markle ne font plus officiellement partie de la famille royale britannique. Le couple a donc définitivement quitté le Royaume-Uni pour s’installer au Canada, sur l’île de Vancouver. Toutefois, la fulgurante propagation du Covid-19 a fait qu’ils n’ont pas presque duré au Canada. Ils ont été obligés de déménager rapidement au niveau de ville d’origine de Meghan Markle, Los Angeles et ce, quelques jours seulement avant que le confinement ne soit déclaré.
Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle semblent entrevoir la vie en rose notamment avec leur fils Archie qui leur apporte plein de bonheur dans leur confinement. Le petit Archie aura certainement à fêter son 1 an d’anniversaire durant cette période difficile marquée par cette crise sanitaire d’ampleur mondiale. Malgré des jours qui semblent monotones, les deux jeunes parents essaient tant bien que mal de tirer les meilleures choses de cette situation. Ils partagent leur quotidien à regarder Netflix, à faire des rendez-vous de jeu sur FaceTime notamment pour Archie, à prendre des nouvelles de la famille, etc. Sous le soleil californien, une source de People sûre rapporte que le fils du Prince Harry et de Meghan Markle ferait même ses premières dents.
La photo qui gâche l’ambiance
Malgré des jours heureux, en confinement du côté de Los Angeles, la vie du Prince Harry et de sa femme Meghan n’est pas de tout repos. Leur installation dans cette ville est fortement liée au confinement et à l’interdiction des déplacements entre la frontière américaine et canadienne. Toutefois, la publication d’une photo mettant en scène une bagarre entre James Hewitt et le prince Charles a véritablement fait tache d’huile. Pourtant, la supposée photo daterait d’il y a 29 ans, prise en juillet 1991. Ce qui choque le couple, c’est pourquoi elle a été sortie et publiée à cette période de vie importante pour eux.
C’est le média britannique « The Express » qui l’a diffusée en premier avant d’être repris par « Woman’s day ». Si la photo dérange tant le jeune couple, en confinement, c’est parce qu’elle met en scène la bagarre entre le prince Charles et celui qui est supposé être le vrai père de Harry, James Hewitt. Ce dernier a été très proche de la princesse Diana, mère d’Harry. Il a longtemps alimenté la rumeur qui disait qu’il était le vrai père biologique d’Harry. Une photo du passé qui ressurgit à un moment inadapté pour les jeunes parents d’Archie.
Le prince Harry et Meghan s’activent durant le confinement
En confinement à Los Angeles avec sa femme Meghan Markle et leurs fils Archie, le Prince Charles cherche à se rendre utile. C’est ainsi qu’ils font des pieds et des mains pour respecter les mesures barrières recommandées. Également, aussi bien que le prince que Meghan, ils prennent régulièrement des nouvelles de leurs proches. Le prince Harry, lui, est particulièrement inquiet pour sa grand-mère, la reine Elizabeth II, son père, le prince Charles, et son frère, le prince Williams. Il y a quelques jours, son père a été testé positif au Covid-19.
Le prince Harry fait de son possible pour se rendre utile afin de soutenir sa famille et surtout de participer à la lutte contre cette terrible épidémie qui frappe le monde entier. Malgré leur isolement, le couple travaille avec une structure spécialisée dans la santé mentale pour mettre en œuvre un système en ligne pour soutenir les individus les plus vulnérables. Une initiative qui montre que le couple s’investit dans la lutte.
