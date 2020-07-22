Le Prince Harry : son vrai père biologique affronte le prince Charles ! Un nouveau scandale éclate !

Aujourd’hui, ce n’est pas le couple qui est à l’honneur, en tout cas pas directement !
Prince Harry : le boute-en-train de la famille royale !
Dans chaque famille, se trouve toujours un rebelle qui ne suit jamais totalement les traces des aînés. La famille royale peut également compter parmi ses membres, une telle personne. Il s’agit, dans le cas de la famille royale, du Prince Harry.
Dès son adolescence déjà, le jeune Prince faisait parler de lui, et pas qu’en bien. Il était même qualifié par les médias d' »enfant terrible”. Pour les médias britanniques, le Prince Harry répondait au doux nom de “dirty Harry”.
On pourrait écrire un livre de plus d’une centaine de pages relatant les frasques du Prince Harry dans sa jeunesse. Il a notamment été surpris en pleine séance de fumette lorsqu’il était alors âgé de 17 ans. Fumer du cannabis à cette époque-là, n’avait pour lui (et pour la plupart des jeunes d’ailleurs) aucune incidence majeure.
On lui connaît des altercations pour le moins violentes, avec les paparazzis aux sorties des boîtes de nuit. Bien sûr, à cette époque-là, ces gestes étaient dus à la consommation de substances en tout genre.
Le Prince Harry a également quelques fois commis des actes qui ont porté atteinte aux valeurs défendues par la famille royale. On peut notamment citer la fois où :
-
Il s’est déguisé en nazi à un bal masqué. Cela s’était fait deux semaines avant les cérémonies de commémoration du génocide juif au Royaume-Uni ;
-
Il a, dans une vidéo, interpelé un soldat d’origine pakistanaise avec les mots our little Paki friend.
-
Il a été vu en tenue d’Adam dans la suite d’un hôtel à Las Vegas. Il était accompagné de plusieurs filles habillées exactement de la même manière que lui ;
Pour tous ces évènements, il s’est bien évidemment excusé plus tard, accusant la mort prématurée de sa mère d’être à l’origine d’un trauma psychologique. Il aurait durant toutes ses années “bloquer toutes mes émotions”, a-t-il déclaré dans son mot d’excuse.
Prince Harry : sa vie après le mariage
À l’âge adulte, ce n’étaient plus les frasques du jeune Prince qui faisaient grincer les dents de la presse britannique. C’était plutôt sa relation avec Meghan Markle. Ce couple a en effet, refusé à de nombreuses reprises de se conformer aux protocoles de la famille royale.
Au jour d’aujourd’hui, le couple a pris son indépendance financière, renonçant par la même occasion aux avantages que pourrait leur apporter leur titre d’Altesse Royale. Le Prince Harry et sa femme ne vivent d’ailleurs plus en Angleterre désormais, mais plutôt aux États-Unis.
Il faut dire que depuis leur mariage, leurs moindres faits et gestes sont relatés par la presse britannique. S’expatrier était donc la solution la plus évidente.
Prince Harry : un nouveau scandale
Aujourd’hui encore, le jeune Prince fait encore parler de lui. Toutefois, c’est son indignation qu’il désire partager. En confinement à Los Angeles, pour respecter les mesures prises dans le cadre du Covid-19, le jeune couple a été choqué par une ancienne photo.
Le couple est en effet, tombé sur une photo sur laquelle figurait le Prince Charles ainsi que de James Hewitt, qui aurait été présenté comme étant « le vrai père de Harry ». En légende de la photo, il aurait été mis que les deux hommes s’affrontaient dans un combat acharné dans un match de polo.
James Hewitt, qui aurait été l’amant de la princesse Diana, a alimenté à plusieurs reprises la rumeur selon laquelle ce serait lui qui serait le père biologique du Prince Harry. Une rumeur qui ne pourrait être que cela : une rumeur. S’il y a eu rencontre entre la princesse Diana et James Hewitt, ce ne fut qu’après la naissance du Prince Harry. Assurément, il s’agit encore là, de la mauvaise foi de l’homme.
