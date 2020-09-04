Meghan et le Prince Harry devront retourner au Royaume-Uni dès l’année prochaine !

Après leur petite ‘’rébellion’’, Meghan et le prince Harry devront revenir sur leur décision. Le couple a certes abandonné sa position mais pas ses engagements. Lors de leur départ du Royaume-Uni, ils ont promis tenir tous leurs engagements. Cette promesse pourrait les contraindre à rebrousser chemin l’an prochain. Un retour à la maison qui s’annonce des plus tendus, il faut le dire !
Des engagements qui doivent être tenus…
Le Prince Harry et sa femme Meghan occupaient un haut rang dans la famille royale. Cela faisait d’eux le couple le plus suivi du Royaume-Uni. Le titre de noblesse leur conférait de nombreux engagements vis-à-vis du trône et du peuple. D’un autre côté, la royauté n’attribue pas que des avantages. De ce fait, les parents d’Archie se devaient de tenir tous les engagements liés à leur appartenance même si parfois, cela ne leur permettait pas vraiment de se consacrer à leur vie de famille. Ils avaient la plupart du temps un emploi du temps chargé. Entre leurs fonctions royales et leurs professions, il y avait que très peu de temps libre pour la famille.
Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President.
Cependant, après le « Megxit », lesdits engagements se sont allégés. Pour rappel, le 31 Mars 2020, Meghan et le prince Harry avaient été démis de leurs fonctions royales. S’ils ont perdus bon nombres d’avantages, ils ont également moins d’obligations. Néanmoins, parmi les rares obligations qu’ils se doivent d’assumer aujourd’hui, c’est surtout leur présence physique lors de certaines célébrations royales qui est prioritaire.
Bientôt de retour à la maison !
Juste avant leur départ, le duc et la duchesse de Sussex ont promis tenir leurs engagements. Malgré sa distanciation, Harry considère le Royaume-Uni comme sa « maison ». Pour cela, il tiendra à toutes ses promesses. Notons que les promesses faites par le couple royal sont assez nombreuses. En effet, Meghan et Harry ont parrainé de nombreuses organisations sociales. Ces parrainages permettront au couple de participer à la lutte contre le racisme et d’autres injustices. Ils sont également encrés dans la lutte contre le réchauffement climatique. Tous ses gages contraindront le couple à rentrer au bercail au printemps 2021.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is 'Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation.
Outre les engagements sociaux, il y a ceux royaux. En effet, il y aura les jeux invictus auxquels le couple doit assister. Puis on a l’anniversaire de la Reine Elisabeth II au cours duquel se déroulera l’évènement Trooping the Colour. Plus tard en Juillet, il y aura une cérémonie de dévoilement de statue. La personne à honorer est la princesse Diana. Tous ces évènements sont des arguments qui forceront le couple à rentrer en Angleterre pour un long séjour.
A la maison… de nouveau !
Ce possible retour au Royaume-Uni en 2021 ne sera pas la toute première. Après leur départ, Harry et Meghan ont été obligés de se retourner à la cour Royale une première fois. Dès Janvier 2020, le couple royal s’était installé au Canada avec leur fils. Leur retour au Royaume-Uni était étant dans un but précis. Les deux tourtereaux se devaient d’assister à la journée du Commonwealth. Cet évènement était d’une importance capitale que la reine elle-même leur a intimé l’ordre d’y assister.
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women's Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town's next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them.
Par ailleurs, le retour de Meghan et Harry s’annonce électrique. Le couple royal a des relations tendues avec le prince William et son épouse Kate Middleton. Les deux frères William et Harry sont en de mauvais termes à cause de la décision d’Harry de quitter Buckingham Palace. Selon des sources proches, le problème remonte à plus loin. William n’a pas été d’accord qu’Harry abrège son service militaire…