Meghan Markle : cette confidence inédite sur la naissance d’Archie révélée par le livre Finding Freedom !

Ecrit par 2 journalistes britanniques Omid Scobie et Carolyn Durand, des experts en royauté, le livre « Finding Freedom » est enfin là. Très attendu par les fans de la royauté britannique, c’est finalement le mardi 11 août 2020, qu’il est enfin sorti, après des mois d’impatience de la part de ceux qui veulent tout savoir de cette famille qui continue de faire rêver.
Des révélations intéressantes sur la famille royal
Spécialistes dans ce domaine, c’est en toute transparence que les auteurs ont transcrit dans le document final des faits concernant la famille royale. Toutefois, les lecteurs seront amenés à voir les choses du côté du plus jeune couple de la famille, Harry et son épouse Meghan Markle. Notons que ces derniers ont quitté Londres depuis des mois maintenant, et vivent aujourd’hui avec leur fils leur amour à Los Angeles.
A travers le livre « Finding Freedom », en français « Trouver la liberté », les 2 auteurs ouvrent une porte sur la grande famille Royale d’Angleterre. Ainsi, l’ouvrage dévoile plusieurs faits que le public ignorait, malgré que la famille soit constamment sous le feu des projecteurs.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Parmi les révélations qui ont retenu l’attention, se trouve celle concernant la naissance du petit Archie. Il faut savoir que la duchesse de Sussex qui a accouché le 6 mai 2019 à Portland Hospital au sein d’une clinique privée, aurait eu un autre choix, pour le lieu de naissance de son enfant. En effet, Meghan Markle aurait voulu avoir son bébé à la maison, plutôt que dans un hôpital de Westminster.
Une source a rapporté aux auteurs du livre, que malgré tout ce qui se dit à propos des accouchements à domicile, Meghan souhaitait quand même avoir son enfant à la maison, surtout au début de son état. Toutefois, après quelques mois de grossesse, il devenait pour elle, de plus en plus évident, que cela se passera dans une maternité. Le plus important pour Méghan à la fin, c’était que le bébé arrive dans un endroit où il sera parfaitement en sécurité.
La même source a ajouté que la duchesse de Sussex était de plus en plus nerveuse à mesure que la date de son accouchement approchait. Ce qui indique que ce fût avec soulagement que Meghan a finalement opté pour un hôpital traditionnel pour son accouchement.
Quand la duchesse de Sussex découvre son bébé pour la 1ère fois…
Etant donné que l’ouvrage dépeint les choses du point de vue de Harry et Meghan, il n’est pas étonnant que l’on découvre des révélations faites sur les proches de Meghan. L’une d’elle plutôt tendre d’ailleurs, concerne le père de Meghan, grand-père maternel d’Archie, qui se nomme Thomas Markle.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President. Visit our stories to see the QCT highlights from the discussion with these inspiring individuals and find out more about the amazing work they do at @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust • Photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton / Crossfire for QCT
De même, le livre « Finding Freedom » décrit également la réaction qu’a eue Meghan Markle, lorsqu’elle a vu son fils pour la 1ère fois. Un ami de Meghan a confié aux auteurs de l’ouvrage, que le petit Archie était déjà très alerte, avec ses yeux grands ouverts quand il a été amené auprès de sa maman.
La toute nouvelle maman d’alors, a confié que ce moment était pour elle : « Une extase… un bonheur total et une joie pleine ! ». Notons que le jeune couple royal connaissait déjà le sexe de leur enfant bien avant sa naissance, et lui avait déjà choisi son nom complet : Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
View this post on Instagram
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” – The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton