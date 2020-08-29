Meghan Markle : elle met le Prince Harry dans une situation délicate en prenant position pour les élections américaines !

Cette fois, c’est l’épouse du duc de Sussex qui provoque une situation épineuse.
Si le Prince Harry et sa femme ont déjà fait la une dans plusieurs magazines et le sujet de plusieurs débats sur les réseaux sociaux, ils sont de nouveau au cœur d’une polémique. Il faut dire que les affaires ayant attraits à la royauté anglaise sont toujours d’une extrême délicatesse. Aujourd’hui, c’est l’actrice qui met le père du petit Archie dans une situation incommode.
Meghan Markle se montre implacable
Meghan Markle est bien connue pour son fort caractère. Elle ne se fait certainement pas marcher sur ses plates-bandes même si cela doit incommoder son mari. Lorsqu’elle s’engage pour une cause, la femme du Prince Harry ne se laisse pas intimider par les obstacles. Récemment, elle a pris la parole pour s’exprimer sur un sujet plutôt sensible.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Tout le monde sait que Meghan Markle n’est pas partisane de Donald Trump, le président des États-Unis d’Amérique. Vu l’approche des prochaines élections présidentielles qui se dérouleront le 3 novembre prochain, la jeune femme a exhorté le peuple américain à sortir pour accomplir leur devoir de citoyen.
Même si elle n’a pas clairement demandé de voter contre l’actuel Président des États-Unis, ses paroles étaient pleines de sous-entendus.
Cette situation est certainement très gênante pour la couronne britannique qui s’est toujours tenue à l’écart des remous politiques. En effet, la reine d’Angleterre s’est toujours montrée neutre.
Tonight in London, for their third consecutive year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. By choosing to take on what seems impossible, these men and women not only set goals for themselves but have also inspired millions of people around the world. These annual awards bring together The Duke and The Duchess alongside wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The Duke, who founded the @EndeavourFund, spoke on the night: • “The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform. The power that sport and adventurous challenge plays in recovery, yes; but most of all – the chance to be part of a team again while attempting to achieve unthinkable challenges – as if being shot or blown up wasn’t enough, you guys continue to impress, inspire and challenge what it means to have a life changing injury.” • Since its launch in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported 108 projects that have directly assisted over 6,000 of those injured in service. Congratulations to all those who participated in endeavours over the last year and inspired others to push the boundaries of what’s possible! #EndeavorFundAwards
Si les propos de la jeune femme ont froissé la couronne britannique, l’importance de sa cause lui fait voir les choses bien autrement.
Meghan Markle a rappelé que cette semaine est celle du centième anniversaire du droit de vote pour les femmes, et en particulier les femmes de couleur. C’était lors de sa participation au panel « When we all vote » organisé par l’ONG cofondée par Michelle Obama.
Le prince Harry ne soutiendra pas sa femme
Pour la reine d’Angleterre qui s’est toujours montrée impartiale, la prise de position de la mère d’Archie serait certainement vue comme un affront envers la couronne.
Vu les antécédents du Prince Harry avec la famille royale, il ne serait pas judicieux qu’il s’engage dans un nouveau conflit, d’autant plus que le duc de Sussex est en train de faire des efforts pour se rapprocher de sa grand-mère.
Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling. Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view. The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality. The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Si le prince Harry a toujours apporté son soutien à la mère de son enfant, cette fois-ci, il ne pourra lui être d’une grande aide dans ce nouvel engagement. Il doit se montrer neutre par respect pour la position de sa famille dans les affaires politiques.
Le duc de Sussex n’a donc pas le droit de voter lors des prochaines élections de novembre. Cependant, une chose est certaine, si le prince ne peut soutenir sa femme, cette dernière continuera assurément à se battre pour les causes qui lui tiennent à cœur.
Qui est Meghan Markle ?
Née en 1981 à Los Angeles, Meghan Markle est une actrice américaine et la femme du duc de Sussex. Elle est l’une des actrices phares de la série culte ‘’Suits : Avocats sur mesure’’.
Elle a épousé le Prince Harry le 19 mai 2018 lors d’une cérémonie qui s’est déroulée au sein de la chapelle Saint-Georges du château de Windsor. Le couple a eu un garçon un an après leur mariage, le 6 mai 2019.
Les relations que la jeune femme a entretenues avec sa belle-famille sont assez complexes. Cela a poussé le couple à renoncer aux affaires de la royauté. Elle est actuellement installée aux États-Unis avec son époux et son enfant.