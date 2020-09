Meghan Markle et le Prince Harry : le prix de leur apparition chute drastiquement et choque les fans !

View this post on Instagram

Post credit ©️ sussexroyal_hm . The 51st (1 part) post about H&M love story🖤 . September 25, 2017 Sweet moment of Invictus Games ever💕 Unlike other members of the Markle family, who are not averse to making some extra money on speculation and high-profile scandals, Doria behaves modestly and rarely appears at events, and therefore her every exit becomes a sensation for journalists. One of the most important was, of course, the first appearance as a mother of His Highness's girlfriend in September 2017. Then Doria spent the evening in the company of her daughter and her chosen one at the closing of the "Games of the Unconquered". There were not so many photos, and everything was of extremely low quality, but even from blurred, indistinct pictures, all-seeing insiders were able to identify the label that Doria preferred – the top in a muted shade was from the British brand Burberry.