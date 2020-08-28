Meghan Markle et le Prince Harry s’apprêtent à lancer une émission de télévision !

Le prince Harry et sa bien-aimée ne font pas que passer du bon temps. Après s’être installé et trouvé l’amitié de la chanteuse Adèle, le couple est passé à la vitesse supérieure. Depuis un bout de temps, Meghan et son époux ont eu de nombreux rendez-vous avec des sociétés de production d’émission. Il ne faut pas être un génie pour comprendre ce qui se trame. Le couple royal va bientôt lancer sa propre émission de télévision.
Un signe avant-coureur…
Le 08 Janvier 2020, Le prince Harry et sa femme Meghan Markle ont pris une grande décision. Le couple royal avait renoncé à leur position royale pour pouvoir être indépendant. Le couple était, en effet, au premier plan et représentait l’image de la famille royale Britannique. Cette décision a été surnommée « Megxit ». Le but de cette décision était de prendre leur envol vers d’autres cieux et surtout construire un empire financier autre que celui de la royauté.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Après cette décision, Harry et Meghan Markle se sont envolés pour l’Amérique où ils résident actuellement. Le « Megxit » a suscité beaucoup d’engouement dans les médias. Il y a eu d’abord un livre qui a été rédigé sur le sujet dont le titre est « Harry et Meghan, libres ». Harry et Meghan Markle ont nié, il faut le souligner, avoir participé à la rédaction du livre. Cependant, de nombreuses rumeurs annonçaient qu’une apparition à la télévision du couple royal était envisageable.
Un projet confidentiel et pourtant apparent
Après leur installation en Amérique, Le duc et la duchesse de Sussex ont vaqué à plusieurs occupations. Ils se sont d’abord acclimatés puis actuellement ils mettent en place un nouveau projet. Depuis le mois de Juin 2020, le prince Harry et Meghan ont rencontré comme on le soulignait plus haut, de nombreuses entreprises de production américaines. Même si rien n’est encore dit sur le projet, la déduction est pourtant évidente. Le magazine « Mirror » a laissé comprendre que les deux époux voudraient lancer leur émission de télévision.
L’émission de télévision du couple royal prendra en compte de nombreux points sensibles. Parmi ses points on retrouve l’égalité des races et l’enpowerment de la gent féminine. On peut donc aisément comprendre que l’émission aura une allure engagée et même politique. Le couple royal ne sera pas le centre de l’émission mais il y apparaîtra de temps à autre. Un projet qui tombe à pic puisque Meghan Markle dénonçait déjà les discriminations raciales en 2012. D’ailleurs, elle et sa mère en avaient été victimes à cause de la couleur de leur peau.
View this post on Instagram
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” – The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
L’émission télévision, le début d’une grande aventure !
Le prince Harry, son fils Archie et sa femme Meghan ont pris le large juste après le « Megxit ». Ils se sont d’abord installés à Los Angeles dans la même rue que la chanteuse Adèle. Ensuite, ils ont repris leur chemin pour finir à Santa Barbara. Encore appelée « Ville du 7e art américain», Santa Barbara est l’endroit rêvé pour débuter la conquête d’Hollywood.
Un projet qu’envisage Meghan Markle car l’ancienne actrice de la série « Suits » a pris un rôle. Elle a posé sa voix pour un documentaire dénommé « Elephant ». Le couple n’est pas resté inactif en attendant la mise en place de leur projet. En effet le prince Harry et Meghan Markle se sont lancés dans le social. Le 19 août dernier, ils sont descendus dans les rues de Los Angeles pour faire de dons aux enfants nécessiteux… de genre d’actions qui doivent être encouragées !