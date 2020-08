Michelle Obama : ses explications sans tabou au sujet de la ménopause ! Les internautes sont choqués !

View this post on Instagram

Now more than ever, it’s important to have a support system that you can talk to about taking care of your physical and mental health. I hope this week’s episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @smalonemd, gave you a taste of why that’s been so important for me. I hope it inspires you to have some of those hard conversations about your health, too—whether that’s with your doctor, your friends, your partner, or your children. I’d love to hear about the conversations you’ve been having in the comments below. #SelfcareSunday