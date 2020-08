Mort tragique pour Jack Sherman, l’ancien guitariste des « Red Hot Chili Peppers » ! Le monde musical est en deuil !

View this post on Instagram

Dear everyone around the world: WE LOVE YOU. WE ARE THINKING ABOUT YOU. WE MISS YOU. WE MISS PLAYING MUSIC FOR YOU. STAY STRONG. STAY SAFE. WE WILL DANCE AND SING TOGETHER AGAIN SOON. WE ARE ALL ONE. WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER. WE ARE WITH YOU❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️