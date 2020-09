Patti Smith choquée après avoir vu une photo de Charlotte Gainsbourg très jeune dans le magazine Vogue !

View this post on Instagram

This is signing hundreds of books @mcnallyjackson It’s important to support our local bookstores and I will be signing all I can to honor publication day of the paperback of Year of the Monkey. In the next few days I will read from the new pages. Though our book tour was cancelled, I will think of other ways to connect. Thank you Jesse Paris @michiganmanhattan for the photos and thank you all for your support. The books are shipped globally, signed and sent off with a happy wave. #mcnallyjackson #supportlocalbookstores