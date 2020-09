Prince Andrew : un livre dévoilerait la vie intime du fils de la Reine Elisabeth II, notamment son addiction au sexe !

View this post on Instagram

Prince Andrew spent almost £16k of taxpayers money on private flight to watch golf tournament. The Duke of York has landed himself in hot water again, this time it's over the waste of £15,848 of taxpayers money which he used to get a private jet and attend The Open Championship in Northern Ireland last year. However, these travel arrangements were not only extravagant, they were also needles as it has been reported there were 13 daily flights from London to Belfast available. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace reportedly argued: "There were no other ways for Andrew to make the trip. He was undertaking a visit on behalf of his patronage. Arrangements in relation to the programme did not enable him to travel by scheduled flight." #PrinceAndrew#DukeOfYork#Golf#Taxpayers#Money#Backlash#Controversy#RoyalFamily#TheOpenChampionship#NorthernIreland#PrivatePlane#Extravagance