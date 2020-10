Rose Leslie et Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones) attendent un bébé pour la première fois !

View this post on Instagram

❛I have always been incredibly grateful towards Game Of Thrones because it opened up this cavernous cave of wonderful projects. That is coupled with the fact that I’m now married, having met a wonderful person on the show. It was so much fun to get muddied up, have a bow and arrow, fake furs and do that accent. It was wonderful to be a part of it.❜ ⁣⁣⠀ – Rose Leslie ⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ New interview for Stylist Magazine. ⁣⁣⠀ Entire interview in my stories. ⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ #roseleslie #kitharington #gameofthrones