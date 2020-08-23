Rose McGowan (Charmed) : elle accuse un célèbre réalisateur de détournement de mineurs ! Révélations chocs !

View this post on Instagram

I get asked a lot if I ever liked working in Hollywood. My answer is no. I never did. It was a means to my end. My goals. My Hollywood was a job filled with mostly sociopathic predators shooting damaged fish in a barrel. We, the beautiful ones, we were the fish. We were their targets. The truth of it is that the beautiful ones are looked at as the weak gazelles in the herd, the ones that limp under the attention they receive. It was too much for me. Look in my eyes. Ask me again if I liked it. No. But you wouldn’t either if you’d been made fun of, shunned, looked down upon, considered dirty all because someone everyone knew as King Predator and a total piece of shit, told them to do so directly or indirectly. I used to get told two things consistently in Hollywood. Once by (in my opinion) my dead souled agent, Leslie Siebert, at the creepy agency Gersh- Good old Leslie told me not to speak so much in meetings, that I was intimidating the men in the audition room with my vocabulary. I was destroyed by that comment. It was late in my ‘career’ and I was stunned. Imagine how tired I was? Years of that directly to my face. But it was so demoralizing. I went into my car and cried and tried to figure out a way out of my life. Being trapped on the other side of the screen fucking sucked for me. But here’s the thing, none of it was a shock. I always knew I’d be famous and I always knew it was not the big deal. The Culture Reset is the big deal. So, in hindsight, @lesliesiebert and #Gersh go fuck yourselves. You did me a favor. You helped get me mad enough to crack the glass ceiling of thought. I hope now you take your clients seriously. They are smarter than you. How you treat them is how they are treated is how the world is treated. Stop it. Honestly, I think agents in Hollywood are low-key human traffickers. Anyone who makes money in a negotiation of how long my right breast can be on the screen and PROFITS from it?! Sanctioned pimping if you ask me. Listen to your clients. Respect them. Don’t sell your clients out to the invisible rules of bullshit Hollywood. PS you always did suck #hollywood #memories #⚔️🦾 #Freedom #rosearmy