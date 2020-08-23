Rose McGowan (Charmed) : elle accuse un célèbre réalisateur de détournement de mineurs ! Révélations chocs !

Ce n’est certainement pas la meilleure période pour le réalisateur Alexander Payne. Si les propos de Rose McGowan sont avérés, on pourra dire que le passé sombre du réalisateur l’aura rattrapé. Une histoire qui crée bien des remous sur la toile depuis que la chanteuse a fait ses fameuses déclarations via son compte twitter. On vous en dit plus dans cet article.
Une histoire qui daterait d’il y a 31 ans !
Personne ne s’attendait à ses révélations de la réalisatrice Rose McGowan. Une véritable bombe qui suscite des questions à bien des niveaux. Alexander Payne aurait eu une inconduite sexuelle sur la personne de l’actrice quand celle-ci avait 15 ans. Les propos de la féministe italo-américaine ont choqué des milliers d’internautes. Si les faits sont avérés, alors la réputation du réalisateur de The Descendants serait bien ternie.
I get asked a lot if I ever liked working in Hollywood. My answer is no. I never did. It was a means to my end. My goals. My Hollywood was a job filled with mostly sociopathic predators shooting damaged fish in a barrel. We, the beautiful ones, we were the fish. We were their targets. The truth of it is that the beautiful ones are looked at as the weak gazelles in the herd, the ones that limp under the attention they receive. It was too much for me. Look in my eyes. Ask me again if I liked it. No. But you wouldn’t either if you’d been made fun of, shunned, looked down upon, considered dirty all because someone everyone knew as King Predator and a total piece of shit, told them to do so directly or indirectly. I used to get told two things consistently in Hollywood. Once by (in my opinion) my dead souled agent, Leslie Siebert, at the creepy agency Gersh- Good old Leslie told me not to speak so much in meetings, that I was intimidating the men in the audition room with my vocabulary. I was destroyed by that comment. It was late in my ‘career’ and I was stunned. Imagine how tired I was? Years of that directly to my face. But it was so demoralizing. I went into my car and cried and tried to figure out a way out of my life. Being trapped on the other side of the screen fucking sucked for me. But here’s the thing, none of it was a shock. I always knew I’d be famous and I always knew it was not the big deal. The Culture Reset is the big deal. So, in hindsight, @lesliesiebert and #Gersh go fuck yourselves. You did me a favor. You helped get me mad enough to crack the glass ceiling of thought. I hope now you take your clients seriously. They are smarter than you. How you treat them is how they are treated is how the world is treated. Stop it. Honestly, I think agents in Hollywood are low-key human traffickers. Anyone who makes money in a negotiation of how long my right breast can be on the screen and PROFITS from it?! Sanctioned pimping if you ask me. Listen to your clients. Respect them. Don’t sell your clients out to the invisible rules of bullshit Hollywood. PS you always did suck #hollywood #memories #⚔️🦾 #Freedom #rosearmy
La nouvelle est tombée ce lundi 17 août sur Twitter. D’après le tweet de Rose McGowan, elle ne chercherait pas à détruire celui qu’elle accuse de détournement de mineur, mais voudrait que ce dernier reconnaisse les faits et s’excuse. En effet, l’actrice de Charmed est allée un peu plus loin dans ses propos en décrivant de façon explicite ce qui se serait passé.
On y comprenait que le réalisateur lui aurait montré un film porno softcore. Il s’agit d’images érotiques qui ne montrent pas réellement d’organe ou d’acte sexuel. On peut les qualifier d’images suggestives. Ce type de film est beaucoup plus concentré sur son aspect commercial.
Le tweet laissait penser aussi que cet épisode de la vie de l’actrice se serait déroulé à l’appartement du réalisateur situé à Silverlake. Alexander Payne aurait réalisé ce film porno sous un pseudonyme pour Showtime et a abandonné Rose à un coin de rue alors qu’elle avait 15 ans.
Une histoire qui tourmente toujours Rose…
Il faut dire que ce n’est pas la première fois que Rose McGowan parle de cette affaire. En février 2018, elle avait déjà tenu des propos semblables lors d’une interview avec le magazine The Cut. Toutefois, elle a préféré garder secrète l’identité de la personne à laquelle elle faisait référence.
Pendant cet entretien, l’actrice a affirmé que l’homme aurait eu des relations avec elle et l’aurait laissé à côté du Café Tropical Tropical à Silver Lake. À l’époque la jeune adolescente considérait ce qui s’était passé comme une expérience sexuelle et s’est rendu compte qu’il s’agissait d’un détournement de mineur seulement deux semaines plus tard.
Si on se réfère à cette période, Alexander Payne aurait déjà atteint la trentaine et avait un seul film à son actif : Citizen Ruth, une comédie à l’humour macabre sur les débats pro et antiavortements. Cependant, jusque-là le réalisateur qui a déjà remporté deux oscars ne s’est pas prononcé sur les déclarations de son accusatrice.
Mexico is such a healing place. In America the news only shows poor migrants trying to cross the border, the reality is far different. Mexico City has 160 museums, a city with so much respect for art and their culture. I’m healing here in the jungle and it’s a great feeling. I now know during the hard as hell past 4 years, I had a nervous breakdown after being verbally assaulted by someone who’s allegedly molested many, many young girls and was paid to terrorize me. The protestor’s evil energy was the tipping point. My body absorbed the hate. I’m so grateful to be back to balance and to have survived what most couldn’t. Thank you, Mexico. Viva Libertad! And thank you to all of you out there who told me not to give up, to keep being a voice for the voiceless. We all deserve to be heard. Now go breathe fire 🔥
Agression sexuelle : une habitude pour Alexander Payne ?
Certains évènements laissent sceptiques par rapport à la déclaration de l’actrice de Le Dahlia Noir. Ses accusations sont bien susceptibles d’être vraies. En effet, ce n’est pas la première fois que le réalisateur est pointé du doigt pour une affaire d’agression sexuelle. On se souvient encore qu’en 2017, après la naissance du mouvement #MeToo, le Daily Beast a fait un rappel sur l’histoire d’une scénariste prénommée Holly Hughs.
Cette dernière a travaillé avec Alexander Payne sur le tournage du film l’Arriviste. La scénariste l’avait accusé de harcèlement, d’agressions et de brutalités. Cet épisode a été tellement douloureux qu’elle aurait subi des traumatismes au point de décider à renoncer à l’industrie cinématographique. Même à l’époque, le réalisateur n’avait jamais réagi face à cette accusation. Qui ne dit rien, consent du coup ?!