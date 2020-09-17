Shanna Hogan : la célèbre auteure américaine meurt à 38 ans après une chute fatale !

View this post on Instagram

New York Times bestselling author Shanna Hogan tragically died at her home in Phoenix after drowning in their family swimming pool. The acclaimed writer was 38. ⠀ At 14 months old, Zander had no understanding of what he saw or that he will now grow up without a mother, and Hogan's former colleague and friend Kathleen Mayer since set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with their difficult time ahead. ⠀ The true-crime author's family decided to donate her organs, which reportedly already saved four other lives after they spent her entire time in the hospital praying for her recovery. ⠀ The mother-and-son duo had been enjoying pool time on August 27 when Hogan slipped and hit her head. She fell into the pool and was unconscious when Matt arrived on the scene. Zander was safely outside the pool wearing his safety vest. ⠀ Immediately, LaRussa pulled his wife out of the pool and started performing CPR until emergency medical services arrived. Hogan was then rushed to the hospital, where she went straight to the ICU in critical condition until she sadly passed.