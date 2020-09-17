Shanna Hogan : la célèbre auteure américaine meurt à 38 ans après une chute fatale !

En effet, la mère du petit Zander âgé de 14 mois seulement, a fait une chute fatale dans la piscine sous le regard impuissant de son fils. La jeune maman de 38 ans envisageait de se baigner dans cette piscine familiale avec son enfant jusqu’à ce que cet événement malheureux ne se produise.
Shanna Hogan a été victime d’une mauvaise chute en fin de mois d’août
Elle était une journaliste et auteure de Best-Sellers consacré aux crimes. Cette jeune femme était très populaire aux États-Unis grâce au succès de ses ouvrages qui étaient pour la plupart orientés vers des affaires criminelles. En plus de son titre d’auteure, la mère de Zander a également dispensé des cours de journalisme à l’Arizona State University. C’est dans les colonnes du magazine People que l’ancienne collègue et amie de Shanna Hogan a révélé les détails de ce drame.
New York Times bestselling author Shanna Hogan tragically died at her home in Phoenix after drowning in their family swimming pool. The acclaimed writer was 38. ⠀ At 14 months old, Zander had no understanding of what he saw or that he will now grow up without a mother, and Hogan's former colleague and friend Kathleen Mayer since set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with their difficult time ahead. ⠀ The true-crime author's family decided to donate her organs, which reportedly already saved four other lives after they spent her entire time in the hospital praying for her recovery. ⠀ The mother-and-son duo had been enjoying pool time on August 27 when Hogan slipped and hit her head. She fell into the pool and was unconscious when Matt arrived on the scene. Zander was safely outside the pool wearing his safety vest. ⠀ Immediately, LaRussa pulled his wife out of the pool and started performing CPR until emergency medical services arrived. Hogan was then rushed to the hospital, where she went straight to the ICU in critical condition until she sadly passed. More details and other news on our website. Link in BIO Follow @amomama_usa
En effet, Kathleen Mayer, qui est encore sous le choc au regard de sa proximité avec la journaliste, rapporte que Shanna aurait été victime d’une chute le 27 août 2020 alors qu’elle souhaitait profiter de la piscine familiale en compagnie de son bébé. Il faut dire que l’auteure de Best-Sellers se trouvait toute seule avec son fils dans leur domicile au moment où cet accident s’est produit. Alors qu’elle voulait se rendre dans la piscine, elle aurait dû glisser et aurait sans doute cogné sa tête contre le rebord de la piscine. De retour à la maison, son mari Matt LaRussa l’aurait trouvé dans un état d’inconscience dans l’eau ainsi que l’enfant. Heureusement pour Zander, il était doté d’un gilet de sauvetage. C’est donc devant le petit garçon que tout se serait passé mais qui ne pouvait pas venir en aide à sa génitrice.
L’auteure américaine, succombe finalement à ses blessures en laissant un bébé de 14 mois
True Crime Author Shanna Hogan Dead at 38 After Pool Accident in Front of Infant Son Bestselling true crime author Shanna Hogan was found unconscious in her pool and died in the hospital days later at 38 years old. By SAMANTHA SCHNURR SEP 09, 2020 12:15 PM SEE THE FULL ARTICLE AT EONLINE: https://www.eonline.com/news/1186214/true-crime-author-shanna-hogan-dead-at-38-after-pool-accident-in-front-of-infant-son?source=email&medium=daily Shanna Hogan's life has come to a tragic end. The New York Times bestselling true crime author has died following a pool accident at her Phoenix home on Aug. 27. She was 38 years old. The writer had been swimming with her infant son, Zander, when she slipped and hit her head, her friend Kathleen Mayer confirmed to People. Hogan was unconscious in the water when her longtime husband, Matt LaRussa, returned home and found her. Their son was found outside of the pool in a life vest. LaRussa performed CPR on Hogan before she was taken by paramedics to a local hospital, according to the report. She remained in critical condition until her death days later on Sept. 1. Her heart, liver and kidneys were given to four others to save their lives, her rep told E! News. "I wanted as much of her in this world as possible," LaRussa said in a statement, "and I can someday meet the recipients." The new mom was the author of four true crime books, including her 2013 New York Times bestseller, Picture Perfect: The Jodi Arias Story. She was also an award-winning journalist, having been named the Arizona Press Club's 2009 Virg Hill Journalist of the Year….. (Go to Eonline news for the full article) GOODREADS: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/4862183.Shanna_Hogan?from_search=true&from_srp=true #authordeath #shannahogan #shannahogandeath #samanthaschnurr
Saisi d’une grande frayeur, son mari a pu la retirer de l’eau et aurait essayé de la réanimer avant que les secours ne soient sur les lieux, mais ses efforts avaient été vains. Transportée de toute urgence à l’hôpital, l’état de santé de la journaliste s’est davantage compliqué et aurait entrainé sa mort ce 1er septembre. D’après une source proche de l’ancienne enseignante, sa famille aurait accepté de faire don de certains organes de son corps. Les proches de la victime restent dans l’émoi. Son mari aurait néanmoins souhaité faire la rencontre de ceux qui ont reçu les parties de sa femme. Sa collègue et amie Kathleen Meyer a déclaré que l’auteure de Best-Sellers continuera à vivre au travers de ses écrits ainsi qu’au travers des vies des personnes qu’elle aurait sauvées grâce à ses greffes.
RIP to our fellow #jodiarias hater. We got to know her from afar over the years watching @snappedonoxygen. Praying for all her loved ones as they move on without her. The #truecrimecommunity has lost a talented member. . . . #shannahogan #rip #truecrimepodcast #truecrimejunkie #truecrimememes #truecrimedocumentary #truecrimeauthor #gonetoosoon
Il faut dire que Shanna Hogan a marqué son existence sur la terre en écrivant plusieurs ouvrages policiers dont les plus connus sont Secrets of a Marine’s wife, Dansing with death ou The stranger she loved. L’ancienne reporter d’East valley tribune a été sacrée dans la liste du New York Times en tant que best selling authour. Très célèbre dans son pays, elle aurait reçu plusieurs prix durant sa carrière. Son départ inattendu, laissant un enfant de 14 mois, aurait brisé les cœurs de tous ces admirateurs. C’est une grande perte pour le père du petit Zander avec qui la journaliste partageait sa vie depuis 20 ans. Elle qui aimait particulièrement son fils, Shanna Hogan meurt à l’âge de 38 ans laissant deux enfants dont le dernier serait le bébé de 14 mois avec qui elle a passé les derniers instants de sa vie.