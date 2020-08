Shannen Doherty (Charmed) : elle révèle être victime d’un cancer en stade 4, son ancien partenaire a le coeur brisé !

View this post on Instagram

I met Wilford when we did Our House together. He taught me a lot on that show. He also gave me a horse named Brownie. Taught me how to ski in Utah. Had 2 African Grey’s that would curse and call his dogs only to laugh at them when they came running. He gave big hugs and told great jokes. He was in fact like a grandpa to me for a very long time. He was talented and will be missed. Wilford