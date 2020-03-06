Poids, ordre de marche pour Brentwood

RINGSIDE 06/03/2020
Poids et ordre de marche pour le #MTKFightNight de samedi au Brentwood Centre. – en direct aux États-Unis sur ESPN + en association avec Top Rank et dans le monde entier sur IFL TV.
PORTES OUVERTES – 17h00 GMT
FIRST BELL – 17h20 GMT
Bout 1
Super-welterweight, 6 tours
LIAM WELLS contre ZYGIMANTUS BUTKEVICIUS
Bout 2
Super-welterweight, 4 tours
RANDAL BARLOW contre KEVIN MCCAULEY
Bout 3
Super-welterweight, 4 tours
JACK MARTIN contre MJ HALL
Bout 4
Super léger, 6 tours
MARTIN MCDONAGH contre CHRIS ADAWAY
Bout 5
Poids moyen, 6 tours
MITCH FREARSON contre ANGEL EMILOV
Bout 6
Super-poids moyen, 4 tours
KEVIN REAVELL contre SCOTT WILLIAMS
En direct sur ESPN + (US), 20h00 GMT (15h00 EST)
Bout 7
Poids moyen, 6 tours
STEVEN DONNELLY (11st 10lbs 6oz) contre PAVEL ALBRECHT (11st 13lbs 4oz)
Bout 8
Poids moyen, 6 tours
JAMES HAWLEY (11st 6lbs 6oz) contre JOSH ADEWALE (11st 6lbs 1oz)
Bout 9
Poids welter, 10 coups
SHAQUILLE DAY (10st 13lbs) vs KAISEE BENJAMIN (10st 6lbs 8oz)
Bout 10
Titre super léger de la zone sud, 10 rounds
SAM GILLEY (10st 6lbs 6oz) contre CURTIS FELIX JR (10st 6lbs 2oz)
Bout 11
WBO European middleweight title, 10 rounds
DANNY DIGNUM (11e 5 lb 8 oz) contre ALFREDO MELI (11 e 5 lb 4 oz)