30 faits que vous devez savoir sur les règnes romains, John Cena News, plus

John Cena est présenté dans une nouvelle publicité pour Experian.
La WWE a tweeté ce qui suit, montrant une nouvelle ligne de figurines Mattel qui sont actuellement exposées au New York Toy Fair:
Premier aperçu exclusif des figurines @ Mattel’s Ultimate Edition de @BeckyLynchWWE et @JohnCena, dévoilées aujourd’hui à #NYToyFair! 🤩 #WWEEliteSquad pic.twitter.com/OTHr0TInMh
– WWE (@WWE) 21 février 2020
La WWE a posté la vidéo suivante, en regardant “30 faits que vous devez savoir” sur Roman Reigns:
