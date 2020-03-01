AEW annonce la dynamite «Blood & Guts», match de style WarGames programmé

Ce soir, lors de la révolution AEW, la société a annoncé le 25 mars une édition spéciale de «Dynamite» appelée «Blood & Guts» et qui comportera un match de style WarGames.

Newark, NJ – Êtes-vous prêt?
25 mars – @PruCenter
Obtenez vos billets sur https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ pic.twitter.com/uwXpmVPGhl

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

Le personnel ici à eWN fournira plus d’informations sur cet événement dès qu’il sera disponible.

