AEW Dynamite annonce un gros match cette semaine

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) a annoncé un grand match pour l’épisode de Dynamite de cette semaine. Le nouveau champion du monde AEW Jon Moxley fera équipe avec Darby Allin pour affronter l’ancien champion Chris Jericho et Sammy Guevara.
Découvrez l’annonce ci-dessous:
«Après la #AEWRevolution, nous avons signé un énorme match d’équipe par rancune pour la #AEWDynamite de Denver avec le nouveau champion du monde AEW Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara Achetez vos billets maintenant sur http://AEWTIX.com ou regardez 8 / 7c sur @tntdrama ”
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 3 mars 2020
Lire aussi: Darby Allin fait une chute de cercueil fou de 75+ pieds dans l’air (à voir absolument), AEW Dynamite / Denver
