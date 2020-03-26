AEW Star s’apprête à faire ses débuts dans le ring la semaine prochaine

Nous avons confirmé que la semaine prochaine sur AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer fera ses débuts sur le ring. Cody allait annoncer les débuts d’Archer après une promo effrayante de Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Archer confirmait cela sur Twitter.
Chaque fois que @JakeSnakeDDT parle, nous ressentons de sérieux frissons 🥶🥶🥶 #AEWDynamite sur @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/7OvUkoYFmw
– All Elite Wrestling sur TNT (@AEWonTNT) 26 mars 2020
D’accord! Maintenant, vous savez ce qui vient ensuite !!! https://t.co/So2WBDNBhF
– The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) 26 mars 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e7bfc8a621ea_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e7bfc8a621ea_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e7bfc8a621ea_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e7bfc8a621ea_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e7bfc8a621ea_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e7bfc8a621ea_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7bfc8a621ea_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e7bfc8a621ea_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7bfc8a621ea_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e7bfc8a621ea_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances