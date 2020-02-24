Aiden English a-t-il pris sa retraite de la compétition sur le ring?, Le dernier “Canvas 2 Canvas”

Bien qu’Aiden English ait été occupé à commenter récemment, il dit qu’il n’est pas à la retraite de la compétition sur le ring. Vous pouvez consulter son tweet ci-dessous:

Nope https://t.co/9EFf5l3oQo

– CommentaryKingWWE (@WWEDramaKing) 23 février 2020

Vous pouvez consulter l’édition de cette semaine de «Canvas 2 Canvas» ci-dessous. L’épisode de cette semaine se penche sur “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt et sa Firefly Fun House:

