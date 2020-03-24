AJ Styles défie l’Undertaker à un “match de Boneyard” à WrestleMania

Ce soir, lundi soir RAW, AJ Styles a défié The Undertaker pour un «match Boneyard». Le match semble être une variante du match Buried Alive d’il y a des années. Tous les détails sont ci-dessous.

A BONEYARD MATCH?! @ AJStylesOrg veut, littéralement, BURY The #Undertaker une fois pour toutes à #WrestleMania. #Raw pic.twitter.com/XgJUkIEm8S

– WWE (@WWE) 24 mars 2020

L’un des matchs les plus tristement célèbres de «Buried Alive» a eu lieu en 1996, lorsque The Undertaker a combattu l’humanité dans «In Your House: Buried Alive». Le match n’a pas été sanctionné et sans précédent pour la WWE.

