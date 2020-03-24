AJ Styles défie l’Undertaker à un “match de Boneyard” à WrestleMania

Par
Breaking News
-

Ce soir, lundi soir RAW, AJ Styles a défié The Undertaker pour un «match Boneyard». Le match semble être une variante du match Buried Alive d’il y a des années. Tous les détails sont ci-dessous.

A BONEYARD MATCH?! @ AJStylesOrg veut, littéralement, BURY The #Undertaker une fois pour toutes à #WrestleMania. #Raw pic.twitter.com/XgJUkIEm8S

– WWE (@WWE) 24 mars 2020

L’un des matchs les plus tristement célèbres de «Buried Alive» a eu lieu en 1996, lorsque The Undertaker a combattu l’humanité dans «In Your House: Buried Alive». Le match n’a pas été sanctionné et sans précédent pour la WWE.

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e79622e324d2_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e79622e324d2_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e79622e324d2_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e79622e324d2_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e79622e324d2_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e79622e324d2_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e79622e324d2_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e79622e324d2_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e79622e324d2_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e79622e324d2_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances