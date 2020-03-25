AJ Styles met en avant son “match de Boneyard” avec l’Undertaker, les 10 meilleurs moments RAW

AJ Styles a tweeté ce qui suit, mettant en avant son «match Boneyard» avec The Undertaker à WrestleMania 36:
Toutes les bonnes choses ont une fin…
Et les mauvais aussi. #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE https://t.co/zO5gYQAGO3
– AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) 24 mars 2020
Vous pouvez consulter les «10 meilleurs moments» de cette semaine dans la vidéo RAW ci-dessous:
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e7b2be007e2c_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e7b2be007e2c_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e7b2be007e2c_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e7b2be007e2c_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e7b2be007e2c_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e7b2be007e2c_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7b2be007e2c_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e7b2be007e2c_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7b2be007e2c_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e7b2be007e2c_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances