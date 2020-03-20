All Delete Wrestling – Matt Hardy parle des débuts de l’AEW, New Merch, Talk is Jericho

Matt Hardy a créé beaucoup de buzz pour AEW au cours des dernières 24 heures depuis ses débuts pour l’organisation. Matt prend le temps de montrer sa gratitude envers AEW et sa base de fans. Hardy apparaîtra également sur «Talk is Jericho» ce vendredi.
Compte tenu de l’incertitude du monde actuel dans lequel nous vivons tous, @AEWonTNT hier soir était la meilleure émission de télévision de catch pro sans public à ce jour.
Et je suis prêt à me battre pour ça. Fiers de faire partie de @AEWrestling.
REGARDEZ MON #AEWDynamite DEBUT- https://t.co/BPqo6zvSJw pic.twitter.com/kiDughvTP7
– #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) 19 mars 2020
Merci d’avoir fait de mes nouvelles chemises la vente @AEWrestling la plus vendue aujourd’hui sur https://t.co/d7XsizG7GK – Bienvenue à TOUS LES SUPPRIMES DE LUTTE! pic.twitter.com/cWnGdYF6Oi
– #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) 19 mars 2020
Le vendredi. 😊👍 https://t.co/LrKxoO52dW
– Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) 19 mars 2020
