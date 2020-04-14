Annonce des matchs de qualification de RAW Money In The Bank

La WWE a annoncé que les matchs suivants devraient avoir lieu la semaine prochaine lundi soir RAW. Découvrez ces trois matchs de qualification de Money in the Bank qui ont été annoncés ce soir sur RAW.
Rey Mysterio contre Murphy
Aleister Black contre Austin Theory
Apollo Crews contre MVP
Voir également: Annonce des matchs de qualification de Money In The Bank pour le SmackDown de la semaine prochaine.
