Annonce d’un énorme match ROH Supercard of Honor XIV, confirmations d’impacts confirmés

Les matchs suivants sont confirmés pour la diffusion d’Impact Wrestling de ce soir sur AXS TV:

* Susie vs Rosemary

* Daga et Dr Wagner vs oVe

* TJP vs Vikingo, Tessa répond à Ace

ROH a tweeté ce qui suit, révélant que les superstars NJPW KENTA et Taiji Ishimor feront équipe contre Jeff Cobb et Dan Maff lors de l’événement Supercard of Honor XIV.

ROH Supercard of Honor XIV aura lieu le 4 avril à Lakeland, en Floride.

Signé pour #SupercardOfHonor le 4 avril à Lakeland, en Floride! @RealJeffCobb @ DannyMaff1 vs @ KENTAG2S @taiji_ishimori

Les tickets sont en vente maintenant!

🎟https: //t.co/D9ROLjwVIM

Streaming EN DIRECT pour #HonorClub pic.twitter.com/7Wv2dco8tM

– ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) 4 février 2020

