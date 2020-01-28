Aperçu de l’épisode de ce soir d’Impact Wrestling

L’épisode d’Impact Wrestling de ce soir sur AXS TV est tout nouveau. L’épisode sera diffusé simultanément sur la chaîne de diffusion en ligne Twitch de la promotion Impact Wrestling gratuitement et sur AXS TV. Voici les matchs annoncés pour l’émission:
* Champion de l’équipe Impact Wrestling Tag Josh Alexander contre Hijo del Vikingo.
* Michael Elgin contre Eddie Edwards – Match 1 dans 5 séries de matchs.
* Jordynne Grace contre Madison Rayne contre Kiera Hogan pour nommer la meilleure candidate au championnat à élimination directe.
* Le Rascalz contre Pagano & Murder Clown.
* Dr. Wagner Jr. revient.
