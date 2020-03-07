Baron Corbin à Feud With Elias ?, La WWE diffusera une édition en direct de “WWE Now” devant la chambre d’élimination

La WWE a annoncé qu’un épisode en direct de «WWE Now» aura lieu avant l’événement à la carte de la salle d’élimination de dimanche. Vous pouvez consulter l’annonce officielle ci-dessous:

WWE Now sera diffusé devant la WWE Elimination Chamber ce dimanche à 15 heures. ET / midi PT

Kayla Braxton et Mike Rome organisent une édition spéciale en direct de WWE Now pour avoir un aperçu de l’action de la WWE Elimination Chamber, dimanche à 15 h. ET / midi PT sur Facebook, Twitter et YouTube, avec les champions de Raw Tag Team The Street Profits et Natalya en tant qu’invités spéciaux.

Découvrez ce regard unique et en direct sur Superstars avant la WWE Elimination Chamber!

La WWE a publié la vidéo suivante, montrant Sasha Banks et Bayley réagissant à leur victoire sur Naomi & Lacey Evans sur SmackDown:

Le baron Corbin semble commencer une querelle avec Elias, comme vous pouvez le voir ci-dessous:

Histoires tendances