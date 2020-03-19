Becky Lynch envoie un message à Shayna Baszler, la hausse des stocks de la WWE et plus encore

Par
Breaking News
-

À la cloche de clôture mercredi, le stock de la WWE était de 33,94 $. Cela représente une hausse de 1,19 $ (3,63%) par rapport au cours de clôture de mardi.

Vous pouvez me suivre (Ryan Clark) sur Twitter à Twitter.com/RyanClarkWZR.

Becky Lynch a tweeté ce qui suit, en envoyant un message à Shayna Baszler avant leur match de championnat RAW féminin à WrestleMania 36:

Je vois tout. pic.twitter.com/ci1rdV4Ka2

– L’Homme (@BeckyLynchWWE) 18 mars 2020

PROGRESS Wrestling a publié ce qui suit sur Twitter mercredi, conseillant à ses fans d’aider leurs promotions de lutte indépendantes locales:

S’IL VOUS PLAÎT LIRE: Événements futurs, s’entraider, plaisir potentiel s ** t. pic.twitter.com/MZHlhZd4bS

– Lutte PROGRESS (@ThisIs_Progress) 17 mars 2020

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances