Becky Lynch envoie un message à Shayna Baszler, la hausse des stocks de la WWE et plus encore

À la cloche de clôture mercredi, le stock de la WWE était de 33,94 $. Cela représente une hausse de 1,19 $ (3,63%) par rapport au cours de clôture de mardi.
Vous pouvez me suivre (Ryan Clark) sur Twitter à Twitter.com/RyanClarkWZR.
Becky Lynch a tweeté ce qui suit, en envoyant un message à Shayna Baszler avant leur match de championnat RAW féminin à WrestleMania 36:
Je vois tout. pic.twitter.com/ci1rdV4Ka2
– L’Homme (@BeckyLynchWWE) 18 mars 2020
PROGRESS Wrestling a publié ce qui suit sur Twitter mercredi, conseillant à ses fans d’aider leurs promotions de lutte indépendantes locales:
S’IL VOUS PLAÎT LIRE: Événements futurs, s’entraider, plaisir potentiel s ** t. pic.twitter.com/MZHlhZd4bS
– Lutte PROGRESS (@ThisIs_Progress) 17 mars 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e7329f7545b9_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances