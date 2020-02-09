Bianca Belair envoie un message à Charlotte Flair, Mojo Rawley News, Rose / Deville

Bianca Belair a tweeté ce qui suit, montrant une vidéo de la diffusion NXT de la semaine dernière. Elle a également appelé Charlotte Flair, disant:
«Vous pouvez vous emmener, toi et toi, funky a – remettre la main à #RAW @charlottewwe [email protected]_wwe et moi avons #Takeover Portland à gérer le 1er février 16. Ensuite, nous pouvons parler de #Wrestlemania »
Vous pouvez vous emmener, vous et moi, un peu génial – remettre la main à #RAW @charlottewwe. @ Rhearipley_wwe et j’ai #Takeover Portland à gérer le 1er février 16.
Ensuite, nous pouvons parler de #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/L0kN7fcqXm
– Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) 8 février 2020
Mojo Rawley a tweeté ce qui suit samedi:
Un message du seul vrai champion de la @WWE. pic.twitter.com/Pn7Cqco7ue
– Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) 9 février 2020
Vous pouvez consulter la dernière édition de «DaMandyz Donuts» ci-dessous:
