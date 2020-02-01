Bianca Belair obtient ses propres figurines d’action à la WWE Hypes Valkyrie NXT UK

La WWE a tweeté la vidéo suivante, mettant en vedette les débuts NXT UK de Valkyrie en deux semaines:
AOIFE VALKYRIE arrive dans DEUX SEMAINES! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/zoukMzbovh
– WWE (@WWE) 30 janvier 2020
Bianca Belair a maintenant sa propre figurine articulée, que vous pouvez voir ci-dessous:
C’est irréel !!!!!!!
J’AI UNE FIGURE D’ACTION
💋BIANCA BELAIR💋
… Et elle est CUTEEEE!
Précommandez MAINTENANT à @RingsideC
Bientôt disponible dans @Walmart & @Target pic.twitter.com/gd5yEtZBTt
– Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) 31 janvier 2020
Shane «Hurricane» Helms est présenté dans le podcast Major Wrestling Figure de cette semaine. Vous pouvez le vérifier ci-dessous:
