Braun Strowman veut une revanche avec Tyson Fury après son énorme victoire de boxe, Big Show

Par
Breaking News
-

Braun Strowman s’est rendu sur Twitter après la victoire de Tyson Fury sur Deontay Wilder lors du méga combat de boxe de samedi soir. Strowman est intéressé à “courir le dos”, AKA, une revanche de leur combat précédent lors de l’événement WWE Crown Jewel 2019 en octobre. Il a tweeté ce qui suit,

Hell of a W @Tyson_Fury ce que tu dis veux tenter ta chance pour mon #IntercontinentalChampionship ????? #LetsRunItBack #GiveTheWorldWhatTheyWant #RealHeavyweights

– Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) 23 février 2020

La WWE a posté la vidéo suivante, montrant The Big Show répondant à quelques questions rapides de “Stone Cold” Steve Austin:

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e52214f50dd4_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e52214f50dd4_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e52214f50dd4_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e52214f50dd4_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e52214f50dd4_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e52214f50dd4_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e52214f50dd4_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e52214f50dd4_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e52214f50dd4_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e52214f50dd4_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR