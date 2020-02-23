Braun Strowman veut une revanche avec Tyson Fury après son énorme victoire de boxe, Big Show

Braun Strowman s’est rendu sur Twitter après la victoire de Tyson Fury sur Deontay Wilder lors du méga combat de boxe de samedi soir. Strowman est intéressé à “courir le dos”, AKA, une revanche de leur combat précédent lors de l’événement WWE Crown Jewel 2019 en octobre. Il a tweeté ce qui suit,
Hell of a W @Tyson_Fury ce que tu dis veux tenter ta chance pour mon #IntercontinentalChampionship ????? #LetsRunItBack #GiveTheWorldWhatTheyWant #RealHeavyweights
– Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) 23 février 2020
La WWE a posté la vidéo suivante, montrant The Big Show répondant à quelques questions rapides de “Stone Cold” Steve Austin:
