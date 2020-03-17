Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre et Randy Orton se préparent pour le RAW de la semaine prochaine

La WWE a annoncé que Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre et Randy Orton apparaîtront dans l’émission RAW de la semaine prochaine.
Bien que la WWE ne l’ait pas encore officiellement annoncé, la diffusion RAW de la semaine prochaine devrait à nouveau avoir lieu au WWE Performance Center à Orlando, en Floride.
LA SEMAINE PROCHAINE EN DIRECT sur # RAW… # TheViper @RandyOrton, @DMcIntyreWWE et #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/9DGrNAdwZP
– WWE (@WWE) 17 mars 2020
