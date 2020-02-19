Brock Lesnar prêt pour l’édition 3/2 de RAW, Fit Finlay et Roman Reigns apparaîtront sur “The Bump”

Le Barclays Center de Brooklyn, New York, fait la publicité de Brock Lesnar pour les enregistrements télévisés de la WWE RAW du 2 mars.
Lesnar est apparu pour la dernière fois lors de l’édition du 3 février de RAW. Lesnar contre Ricochet pour le championnat de la WWE aura lieu au Super ShowDown. Le WWE Super ShowDown a lieu le 27 février.
JUSTE ANNONCÉ: @WWE Champion “The Beast” @BrockLesnar sera en direct à Brooklyn le 2 mars pour Monday Night RAW! @HeymanHustle
🎫: https://t.co/yBkc7gAEPq pic.twitter.com/HshvKGb0Fy
– Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) 18 février 2020
Fit Finlay, Roman Reigns et Sheamus apparaîtront dans l’édition de cette semaine de “The Bump” de la WWE. Sheamus apparaîtra en studio.
Finlay est producteur pour la WWE.
Est-ce encore demain? 🤩 # WWETheBump @ WWERomanReigns @WWESheamus @ ringfox1 pic.twitter.com/5vkMJHGrHj
– The Bump de la WWE (@WWETheBump) 18 février 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e4cf7b5e1c81_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e4cf7b5e1c81_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e4cf7b5e1c81_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4cf7b5e1c81_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4cf7b5e1c81_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e4cf7b5e1c81_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4cf7b5e1c81_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e4cf7b5e1c81_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4cf7b5e1c81_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e4cf7b5e1c81_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances