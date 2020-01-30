Carte de match NXT Takeover Portland mise à jour, 4 matchs confirmés

NXT Takeover: Portland aura lieu le 16 février à Portland, Oregon, et sera diffusé en direct sur le réseau WWE.
Vous trouverez ci-dessous la mise à jour de la prise de contrôle WWE NXT: Portland:
* Champion de la WWE NXT Adam Cole contre Tommaso Ciampa.
* Johnny Gargano contre Finn Balor.
* Championne WWE NXT Rhea Ripley contre Bianca Belair.
* Champions de l’équipe WWE NXT Tag The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) contre les gagnants de Dusty Tag Classic 2020 The BroserWeights (Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle).
