Changement de grand titre au WWE Super ShowDown

Bray Wyatt contre Goldberg a eu lieu lors de l’événement à la carte WWE Super ShowDown à Riyad, en Arabie Saoudite, à la Mohammed Abdou Arena sur le réseau WWE.
Comme on le voit dans le match, Wyatt a défendu le titre universel contre le WWE Hall of Famer. Cependant, c’est Goldberg qui est sorti vainqueur.
Goldberg a frappé plusieurs lances pour commencer le match. Après que Wyatt ait verrouillé la griffe de la mandibule, Goldberg a riposté et a frappé un marteau-piqueur pour la victoire. Cela marque son deuxième règne en tant que champion universel.
“JE SUIS DE RETOUR, GARÇONS!” @ Goldberg est un #UniversalChampion 2 FOIS! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/RY88HisRnW
– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 27 février 2020
