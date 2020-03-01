Chris Jericho était un grand fan de son entrée AEW Revolution, Brandi / Cody Rhodes

Pendant la mêlée médiatique post-AEW Revolution, Brandi Rhodes a fait savoir qu’elle n’était pas fan du tatouage de Cody.
Chris Jericho a tweeté ce qui suit, révélant qu’il pensait que son entrée sur le ring à l’événement à la carte AEW Revolution était la meilleure entrée sur le ring de toute sa carrière:
Merci à @meredithbellpb et au #InnerCircleChoir d’avoir fourni la meilleure entrée d’anneau que j’aie jamais eue en près de 30 ans d’activité. BON TRAVAIL!! https://t.co/bflv6mdy3j
– Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) 1 mars 2020
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Low Ki a été ajouté au Supershow WrestleCon le 2 avril. Vous pouvez consulter la carte mise à jour ci-dessous:
* Zack Sabre Jr contre Low Ki
* Nick Aldis défend le titre de la NWA
* Shingo Takagi contre Bandido
* Apparaîtront également Will Ospreay, Black Taurus, The Amazing Red et plus encore. La plupart du spectacle sera secret avec beaucoup de surprises.
