Chris Jericho était un grand fan de son entrée AEW Revolution, Brandi / Cody Rhodes

Pendant la mêlée médiatique post-AEW Revolution, Brandi Rhodes a fait savoir qu’elle n’était pas fan du tatouage de Cody.

Chris Jericho a tweeté ce qui suit, révélant qu’il pensait que son entrée sur le ring à l’événement à la carte AEW Revolution était la meilleure entrée sur le ring de toute sa carrière:

Merci à @meredithbellpb et au #InnerCircleChoir d’avoir fourni la meilleure entrée d’anneau que j’aie jamais eue en près de 30 ans d’activité. BON TRAVAIL!! https://t.co/bflv6mdy3j

– Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) 1 mars 2020

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Low Ki a été ajouté au Supershow WrestleCon le 2 avril. Vous pouvez consulter la carte mise à jour ci-dessous:

* Zack Sabre Jr contre Low Ki

* Nick Aldis défend le titre de la NWA

* Shingo Takagi contre Bandido

* Apparaîtront également Will Ospreay, Black Taurus, The Amazing Red et plus encore. La plupart du spectacle sera secret avec beaucoup de surprises.

*,

body .td_uid_2_5e5c1db6ef307_rand .td-trending-now-title,

body .td_uid_2_5e5c1db6ef307_rand .td-read-more a,

body .td_uid_2_5e5c1db6ef307_rand .td-weather-information: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e5c1db6ef307_rand .td-weather-week: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e5c1db6ef307_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,

body .td_uid_2_5e5c1db6ef307_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5c1db6ef307_rand .td-post-category,

body .td_uid_2_5e5c1db6ef307_rand .td-post-category: hover {

couleur de fond: # dd3333;

}

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5c1db6ef307_rand .block-title> * {

rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;

hauteur de ligne: 1;

}

body .td_uid_2_5e5c1db6ef307_rand .block-title {

couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;

}]]>

Histoires tendances