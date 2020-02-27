Chris Jericho obtient neuf points suite à AEW Dynamite (Photo), AEW Revolution Videos

Par
Breaking News
-

Après la diffusion d’AEW Dynamite mercredi soir, Chris Jericho a reçu sept points après le segment de pesée. AEW a posté la photo suivante de Jéricho cousu:

#LeChampion avec les cicatrices de la pesée de ce soir. # 7pics pic.twitter.com/jEgOCTuRV8

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 27 février 2020

Vous pouvez consulter ci-dessous quelques faits saillants du spécial «Compte à rebours pour la révolution» d’AEW:

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e576d6e72c22_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e576d6e72c22_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e576d6e72c22_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e576d6e72c22_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e576d6e72c22_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e576d6e72c22_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e576d6e72c22_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e576d6e72c22_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e576d6e72c22_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e576d6e72c22_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances