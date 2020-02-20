Cody Rhodes coupe une promotion émotionnelle après AEW Dynamite (vidéo)

Après la diffusion d’AEW Dynamite mercredi soir, Cody Rhodes a fait une promo à la foule en direct à Atlanta, GA, qui est sa ville natale. Vous pouvez voir une vidéo de sa promo ci-dessous:
EXCLUSIF @CODYRHODES POST CAGE MATCH COMMENTAIRES | #AEW DYNAMITE 19/02/20 ATLANTA pic.twitter.com/Y1RavQEe9N
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 20 février 2020
WHAT.A.MOONSAULT!@CodyRhodes met tout en jeu pour un match contre @The_MJF à #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/r73idpBuOL
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 20 février 2020
