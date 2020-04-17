Cody Rhodes participera à l’émission AEW Dark de la semaine prochaine, Justin Roberts / QT Marshall

AEW a publié la vidéo suivante, montrant la dernière série «Merci d’être un ami» de Justin Roberts avec QT Marshall:

AEW a tweeté ce qui suit, révélant que l’épisode d’AEW Dark de mardi prochain mettra en vedette Cody Rhodes contre Joe Alonzo et Penelope Ford contre Anna Jay:

