Cody Rhodes participera à l’émission AEW Dark de la semaine prochaine, Justin Roberts / QT Marshall

AEW a publié la vidéo suivante, montrant la dernière série «Merci d’être un ami» de Justin Roberts avec QT Marshall:
AEW a tweeté ce qui suit, révélant que l’épisode d’AEW Dark de mardi prochain mettra en vedette Cody Rhodes contre Joe Alonzo et Penelope Ford contre Anna Jay:
Mardi prochain sur #AEWDark!
L’étoile du spectacle @annajay___ vs @thePenelopeFord w / @TheKipSabian @JoeAlonzoJr vs le #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes w / @TheBrandiRhodes.
Regardez #AEWDark 7e / 6c via notre chaîne YouTube à https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny. pic.twitter.com/DaJ5BwEdy1
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 17 avril 2020
