Commentaires de Johnny Gargano sur son mariage avec Candice LeRae, Corey Graves / Ron Funches (vidéo)

Vendredi dernier, le stock de la WWE était de 46,77 $. Cela représente une hausse de 0,91 $ (1,98%) par rapport au cours de clôture de jeudi.
Le comédien Ron Funches était le dernier invité du podcast «After the Bell» de cette semaine avec Corey Graves. La WWE a publié la vidéo suivante de son apparition:
Johnny Gargano était également invité sur le podcast «After the Bell». Pendant l’émission, il a commenté son mariage et celui de Candice LeRae:
Un mariage à @Disneyland avec des entrées dignes de @ WrestleMania? @JohnnyGargano & @CandiceLeRae l’ont fait, et vous pouvez entendre toute l’histoire sur @AfterTheBellWWE avec @WWEGraves!
🎧 #AfterTheBell: https://t.co/zzAW52Own6 pic.twitter.com/yHD52506zu
– WWE (@WWE) 27 février 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e5a5cf389253_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e5a5cf389253_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e5a5cf389253_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e5a5cf389253_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e5a5cf389253_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e5a5cf389253_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5a5cf389253_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e5a5cf389253_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5a5cf389253_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e5a5cf389253_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances