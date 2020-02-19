Compositions finales pour AEW Dynamite et WWE NXT de ce soir

Voici la liste des épisodes de ce soir de WWE NXT et AEW Dynamite:
AEW Dynamite
Jeff Cobb contre Jon Moxley
Match de la cage d’acier: Cody Rhodes contre Wardlow
Championnat du monde par équipe AEW: Kenny Omega et Hangman Page (c) contre Luca Bros.
Tag Team Battle Royal
WWE NXT
Le rêve de velours contre Roderick Strong
Match de championnat NXT Cruiserweight: Jordan Devlin © contre Lio Rush
Kayden Carter contre Chelsea Green
